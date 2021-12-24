Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: Odisha government on Friday 'restricted' Christmas and New Year celebrations between December 25 to January 2, where a ban on social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants and parks has been put into place. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led state became the latest among the states across India placing restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations by general public amid rising Omicron cases in the country.

Here is the full list of restrictions put in place by the Government of Odisha in the wake of rising Omicron cases, 'with a view to protecting the health of the public and preventing pread of new variant of COVID-19'.

1. Christmas celebration shall be limited to Churches with a maximum of 50(fifty) persons joining the mass by strictly following COVID protocols and in terms of specific conditions as imposed by District Magistrates/Municipal Commissioners/ Local Authorities while permitting such mass, if any.

2. Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc. is completely banned across the State.

3. No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State.

4. Funeral rites is allowed with due COVID-19 protocols. 5. There shall be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions.

6. No community feast is also allowed.

7. No social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes shall be permitted.

Earlier, the governments of Karnataka and Delhi had banned New Year and Christmas gatherings in a similar manner. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), however, allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 percent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage..

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has imposed Section 144 in the state till December 31. Tamil Nadu has also banned beach parties on New Year. Apart from that, Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in the state till December 31.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma