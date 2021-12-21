Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising cases of Omicron strain of Coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday that no parties or mass gathering would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2. "We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister added that on the recommendation of experts, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state.

"We are banning mass gatherings at open places. This is across the state from December 30 to January 2," Bommai said.

He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

"The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys," Bommai said.

Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents' associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated. As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka confirmed five more cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 19. Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar had told mediapersons that the five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi (2) and Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the WHO emphasised on Monday that the Omicron strain is spreading more rapidly than the existing Delta variant. “There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a group of reporters on Monday in Geneva.

“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros had said.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma