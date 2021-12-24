New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Modi government on Friday warned that India must be on guard as the “world is witnessing a fourth surge in the COVID-19 cases driven primarily by the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the state governments all over India have started to impose the restrictions in the form of “night curfews”.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Friday that states have been advised “to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings, increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour”.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government on Friday evening announced night curfew in the state in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab made the announcement concerning the night curfew in the state assembly on Friday. Meanwhile, after 20 new Omicron cases confirmed on Friday – of which 11 reported from Mumbai – the number of Omicron cases in the state crossed the mark of 100 in the state on Friday.

Haryana

On Friday, Haryana became another state in the queue of states which have announced night curfew in the wake of rising cases of Omicron strain of Coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office also announced that unvaccinated people cannot enter the public places from January 1 in the state. The night curfew will be in place in Haryana between 11 PM to 5 AM in the state.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office informed on Friday that the night curfew will be in place in eight urban districts of the state, namely, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from December 25 onwards. The timings of the night curfew have been announced as between 11 PM to 5 AM.

The administrations of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu also imposed night curfew till December 31.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh will also go under night curfew mode, starting Saturday December 25, in the wake of rising Omicron cases. The decision came a day after Allahabad High Court requested Election Commission of India to consider postponing Assembly polls in the wake of threat posed by latest turn of the pandemic driven by Omicron cases all over the world. The night curfew will be timed between 11 PM to 5 AM in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that in the wake of COVID-19 cases, the state government has imposed night curfew – between 11 PM to 5 AM – till further orders.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma