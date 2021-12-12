New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the growing concern for the newly found COVID-19 variant in different parts of the world, India's tally for Omicron, climbed to 33 on Saturday after a fully vaccinated person tested positive for the new strain in the national capital. The man travelled to Zimbabwe and South Africa before landing in Delhi.

Keeping a stock of the situation, the Centre has pointed out three states where eight districts have been reporting over 10 per cent Covid positivity rate. The Centre has asked all states and union territories to maintain a close watch on the situation in their regions and focus on district-level measures for containment of clusters of new cases.

In a letter to states and union territories (UTs), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 19 districts in Kerala, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland have been reporting positivity rates between five and 10 per cent in the last two weeks. In eight districts of Mizoram, Kerala and Sikkim the COVID-19 positivity rate has been more than 10 per cent in the last two weeks.

“Thus, these 27 districts need to be monitored very closely,” Bhushan said in the letter, as reported by the Press Trust of India.

list of states where Omicron has been reported so far:

Andhra Pradesh: The state reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday after a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland tested positive. The patient is asymptomatic and tested negative earlier.

Chandigarh: In its first case, a 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with COVID on December 1, has tested positive for Omicron in Chandigarh. He is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The man is being tested again for COVID-19 and his reports are awaited.

Delhi: In the national capital 2 cases of the variant have been reported as of now. The first case is detected in a 37-year-old man who was fully vaccinated. He came from Tanzania to Delhi last Sunday. The second case in Delhi was reported on Saturday after a man who travelled to Zimbabwe and South Africa before coming to Delhi tested positive for the new variant. He was also fully vaccinated and is being treated at the LNJP hospital.

Maharashtra: 17 cases of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra so far, according to the state health department bulletin. Out of these 7 new cases of the variant were reported on Friday which includes a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler. The newly reported patients have a recent history of travel to Tanzania, the UK, and South Africa.

Rajasthan: A total of 9 cases have been reported in Rajasthan so far. All nine patients were later discharged after they tested negative.

Gujarat: The state has reported 3 cases of Omicron so far. They are being treated in the hospital, municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Kharadi told news agency ANI.

Karnataka: Two cases of Omicron have been found in the state, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said. The genomic sequencing analysis report of the rest are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha