New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the newly found Covid-19 variant, Omicron. According to the officials, both the cases have been reported from Karnataka, where a 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male tested positive with the new variant. Apart from India, 29 countries, including the US, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, the UK, Japan among others have detected Omicron variant cases.

The new variant, first found in South Africa, has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation and has prompted countries to start issuing fresh restrictions and guidelines for international and domestic travellers. Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered. India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

As the first two cases were reported from Karnataka, state health authorities have started tracing the contacts of those two positive patients and have isolated 5 contacts so far and have sent their samples for genome sequencing.

States where suspected Omicron cases have been reported:

Delhi: As many as 12 patients suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 'Omicron' variant have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Delhi so far. While eight Omicron suspects were admitted to LNJP hospital yesterday, four suspects have been admitted today, out of which, two have been tested COVID-19 positive while the test results for the other two are awaited. Of these four suspects, two have come from the UK, one from France and one from the Netherlands, sources added. The samples of all four patients will be sent for genome sequencing today.

Tamil Nadu: A day after two cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in India, two international passengers, one each from the UK and Singapore tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai. "A passenger from Singapore at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport was found COVID positive and got admitted to a private hospital; samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Chennai and Bengaluru," Tamil Nadu health minister sadi, adding, "another passenger from the UK in Chennai was found COVID positive and is admitted to a special ward of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai".

Rajasthan: Nine members of a family here tested positive for COVID-19, days after four of them returned from South Africa, putting the Health Department on alert amid concerns over the "Omicron" variant of the infection. Those who returned from South Africa have been admitted to the hospital of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and swab samples of all nine people have been sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. 14 samples were taken for testing from the family, nine of which tested positive for the infection. In contact tracing, it was found that four of them had returned from South Africa. As per guidelines, those who returned from South Africa have been isolated at the RUHS hospital while the other five have been home quarantined.

Telangana: As many as 12 passengers arrived from various countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the officials, the passengers arrived from UK, Canada, America and Singapore. "All those who have tested positive have been sent to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) for treatment," the officials said, adding that the samples have been sent to genome sequencing and all the passengers were asymptomatic.

Gujarat: The Gujarat health department on Friday informed that the samples obtained from the Zimbabwe resident's arrival in Jamnagar have been sent for laboratory testing to identify whether the Covid-19 patient has been infected with the new mutant Omicron or not. The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), health department, Manoj Agrawal said, "The samples obtained from the 72-year-old person, who arrived from Zimbabwe, have been sent to the Biotechnological Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad. It will take at least 2 to 3 days for the results to arrive and ascertain whether the person was infected with the new mutant omicron or not.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the swab samples of 28 persons, who returned to the state from high-risk countries last month with nine of them already testing COVID-19 positive, have been sent for genome sequencing amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the virus. "The international travellers who arrived in Mumbai from the high-risk countries have been identified and the swab samples of 28 such persons have been sent for genome sequencing. Out of them, nine persons have already tested COVID-19 positive. However, we are yet to establish whether they are carrying the new Omicron variant," he said.

Andhra Pradesh: Amid concerns over COVID-19 new variant 'Omicron', Visakhapatnam District Collector Mallikarjuna said on Friday that some international returnees might have come to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad are untraceable. He informed that the administration has received a list of international returnees who might have come to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad. He said that some of them have been traced while some are untraceable.

"Protocol is very clear. Once any international traveller test positive, apart from following the routine protocol of containment and treatment, we are sending their samples to genome sequencing," said Mallikarjuna, adding, "we have set up an RT-PCR testing facility at Visakhapatnam airport for travellers. District officials have also been geared up over omicron alert. Around 7,500 beds are available in the district which also includes oxygen beds".

