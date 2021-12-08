New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the increasing cases of the Omicron variant across the globe, concerns related to its impact on children have become paramount. Addressing this issue, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization, has again warned that the new COVID variant has a higher risk of infection in children and unvaccinated people. In South Africa, the cases of Omicron among children have already started to emerge. The new variant has spread out in more than 40 countries including India.

How dangerous is Omicron for children

As per the media reports, the rate of infection among children under the age of five has increased in South Africa ever since it was first detected in the country. "There has been an increase in the rate of hospitalization of children under the age of five," said Waseela Jasat, a public health expert at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as quoted by Dainik Jagran. The health body said although there is an increase in cases of infection in children of all ages, it is spreading more rapidly in children below five years of age.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization stressed the need to start vaccination for children, which is currently available in very few countries. Children and unvaccinated people are at higher risk of infection according to the WHO. However, the health body is still waiting for the final data on the effect of Omicron on children.

Countries offering vaccination for children

Currently, the vaccination of children has started in more than 30 countries. In countries like Germany, Britain, France, Spain, Australia, children above the age of 12 are eligible for the jab while in countries like Italy, Israel, kids more than five years are allowed to be vaccinated. In China and Hong Kong the age limit is more than three years and in Cuba and Venezuela, the age limit is above two years. India is also preparing to start vaccination for children very soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha