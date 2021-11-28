New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Centre on Sunday revised the guidelines for international arrivals in the wake of prevalence of Omicron strain of COVID-19 in the UK, other European countries and 11 other countries designated as ‘at risk’ countries by the government. Under new rules, the international passengers must submit last two weeks of their travel history upon arrival. The Centre has also made uploading negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey mandatory.

The new rules will be effective from December 1.

Countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been designated as ‘at risk’ countries by the government. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the focus will remain on enhancing the Genomic Surveillance of incoming passengers from ‘at risk’ countries. Whereas, the travellers not from 'at risk' countries will be able to leave the airport with a self-monitoring health advise for 14 days.

Guidelines for international arrivals from 'at risk' countries

The travellers from the countries designated as 'at risk' by the government will mandatorily need to take paid COVID-19 test post arrival and wait for results at the airport itseld. If tested negative, the traveller coming from 'at risk' country must self quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day and if tested negative further "self-monitor" for next seven days.

"A sub-section ( 5 per cent of total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival," the statement added.

The date of resuming international flights to be resumed

Earlier, the government had announced that all international flight operations, except the ones to and from 'at risk' countries, will be resumed from December 15. However, the government on Sunday said that it will review the decision on effective date that was earlier decided upon.

"Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, will be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario," the official statement said. "Closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained," it added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma