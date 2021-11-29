New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising concerns over Omicron variant of COVID-19, Union Health Ministry of India on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1.

Earlier, many countries rushed and stated several travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant, and now the Indian government has asked all states and Union territories to active surveillance and fast forward testing and increase coverage of vaccination.

According to the new imposed guidelines of the Centre, passengers are required to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days' travel details.

As per Health Ministry's guidelines, travellers from 'countries at-risk will need to take the COVID-19 test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport.

Take a look at the list of 'AT-RISK' countries where fliers need to follow new COVID norms in India

1. All countries in Europe including the United Kingdom

2. South Africa

3. Brazil

4. Bangladesh

5. Hong Kong

6. Singapore

7. New Zealand

8. Zimbabwe

9. China

10. Botswana

11. Israel

12. Mauritius

The mandate of RT-PCR of Travellers:

Guidelines by the Health Ministry also mandated the uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for seven days. They will have to take a re-test on eight-day and if negative, further self-monitor for the next seven days.

A sub-section (5 percent of the total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on the arrival.

The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has now been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization. The travel guidelines were issued right after the Government had asked all state and UT governments to ensure 'rigorous screening and testing' of all the International fliers.

Posted By: Ashita Singh