New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday banned all Christmas and New Year parties and gatherings in the national capital in wake of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order reads.

The DDMA also directed the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas in Delhi and also directed them to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. "No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplace", the order said.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

It stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

This came after Delhi recorded 57 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the most across all states and UTs in India. However, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain refuted the tally updated by the Union Health Ministry and said that only 52 cases of Omicron have been reported in the national capital so far.

"There are 52 cases of Omicron in Delhi so far, most of which are from the airport. Only three cases have been reported from the community. The source of their infection is being traced. 18 out of 52 people have been discharged, they have recovered and gone home. These 52 cases include those at LNJP and private hospitals," he said.

Jain, while claiming that the Centre's figures are wrong, said, "Out of the 54 cases reported by the Centre yesterday, two were wrong. Those two cases were in Ghaziabad. There were only 52 cases in Delhi yesterday," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also been reporting a rise in daily COVID-19 cases with the city recording 125 new infections on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day spike the national capital has recorded since June this year, when the country was struggling with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan