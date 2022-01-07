New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to see a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Friday revised the guidelines for international passengers and said it would be mandatory for such travellers to undergo 7-day home quarantine. The new guidelines, which will be in effect from January 11, 2022, said that passengers would also need to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey upon arrival in India.

Advising the passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app, the guidelines said that only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the plane after thermal screening. They also noted that passengers would need to fill their information in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and upload the negative RT-PCR test report.

"They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home/ institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted," the guidelines read.

Travellers from specified at-risk countries, the guidelines said, would also need to submit their samples upon arrival and would be allowed to leave airports only after their results are out. Those passengers who test negative will have to quarantine themselves at home for seven days and would need to test them again on the eighth day.

"If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network," the guidelines said.

"They shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing. The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol," they added.

However, children under the age of five years are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing, but they would need to quarantine themselves at home if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival, the new guidelines said, adding that should "shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma