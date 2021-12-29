New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The increasing number of Omicron cases in India has prompted several state governments to impose COVID-19 restrictions on the New Year celebrations to contain the spread of the variant. So far India has reported 781 Omicron cases spread across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The spread of the variant could get aggravated if the upcoming celebration goes unchecked. Following are the states which have banned New Year celebrations amid Omicron scare.

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu government has issued new guidelines banning New Year celebrations on beaches and public places across the state. No celebrations will be allowed in beaches and in public places on New Year's eve. The Tamil Nadu police have also warned people against drinking and driving. Violators will be arrested and their vehicles will be sized. Further, all hotels are asked to close by 11 pm. These restrictions also apply to private parties. Tamil Nadu’s Omicron caseload has increased to 45.

Goa:

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on 31st December in the state.

Delhi:

All political, social, cultural, and religious gatherings are banned in the national capital as the Delhi government has issued a Yellow alert ahead of New Year. A night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM has also been announced. Besides, restaurants, bars, and public transportation have been ordered to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. Delhi has the highest number of Omicron cases so far 238 cases.

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government has prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places from 9 pm to 6 am ahead of the New Year. Further, Mumbai's civic body has banned New Year celebration parties in any closed or open space in the city. Restaurants else where are only allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has decided to ban all New Year gatherings and celebrations across the state. It has issued a 10-day night curfew starting from December 28. The night curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am. Restaurants, hotels, pubs and eateries are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity but parties in external premises, especially those with DJs and large gatherings are not allowed.

Kerala:

New Year celebrations during the night hours have been banned in Kerala. However, pubs, restaurants, and bars are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh government has also imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am to avoid large gatherings during New Year's eve that could trigger Omicron spread.

Odisha:

Odisha has banned social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants and parks across the state till January 2 next year.

West Bengal:

The night restrictions and other COVID-19 measures have been extended in West Bengal till January 15 next year. However, the prevailing night curfew hours from 11 pm to 5 am remain unchanged.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed across the district ahead of New Year celebrations. A night curfew from 11 pm and till 5 am has been imposed from December 25.

Haryana:

The Haryana government has also imposed a night curfew that will begin from 11 pm and continue till 5 am. Further unvaccinated people will not be allowed in public places from January 1.

Gujarat:

The night curfew timings in eight cities of the state - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar - have been extended by two hours. The curfew will now begin at 11 pm and continue till 5 am.

