New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Wednesday warned that Omicron is not common cold and people should wear masks and get vaccinated to curb the spread of Coronavirus. He also expressed concern over the misuse of drugs and said their overuse can lead to complications.



"Omicron is not common cold, it's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's #MaskUp and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination critical pillar of our COVID response," said Dr Paul.

"There should be a rational approach for medicine use. We are concerned about the overuse & misuse of drugs. Don't overuse, it will have aftermath...Have warm water, do gargles in home care," Dr Paul added.

This comes as the Coronavirus situation in India has become difficult with cases speeding up daily. India reported 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally for active case in the country has reached 9,55,319, daily positivity rate 11.05 per cent, and confirmed cases of Omicron stands at 4,868.

Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 26,657 (15.8 per cent) on Wednesday. India had reported 1,68,063 cases on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to chief secretaries of all States/UTs for taking immediate measures to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities.

In his letter, the Union health secretary said that States/UTs should have a buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours at health facilities providing in-patient care and asked to ensure proper functioning of PSA plants & availability of sufficient oxygen concentrators.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha