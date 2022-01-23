New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was detected in South Africa last year, has entered the stage of community transmission in India and has become dominant in several metros where cases are rising "exponentially", said the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on Sunday.

In its January 10 bulletin that was released on Sunday, the INSACOG said that BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country. However, it said that most of the cases are asymptomatic or mild, and the "threat level remains unchanged".

"Omicron is now in community transmission in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially. BA.2 lineage is in a substantial fraction in India and S gene dropout based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case has been detected in India," it added.

INSACOG comes under the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and is responsible for reporting genomic surveillance of SARS CoV -2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and also detailed state-wise district analysis for some states.

A total of 1,50,710 samples have been sequenced and 1, 27,697 samples have been analysed so far by INSACOG.

In its January 3 bulletin which was also released on Sunday, the INSACOG also stressed on the need of following appropriate behaviour and increasing the pace of the vaccination, saying they are "main shields against all form mutations of SARSCoV-2 virus".

"Further spread of Omicron in India is now expected to be through internal transmission, not foreign travellers, and a revised sampling and sequencing strategy of INSACOG is being worked out to address genomic surveillance objectives in the wake of dynamic changing scenario of virus infection," it said.

Dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is considered to be five times more infectious than the Delta strain. So far, more than 10,000 Omicron cases have been detected in India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma