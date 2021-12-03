Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai government issued fresh guidelines on Friday, a day after two cases of Omicron variant in men aged 46 and 66 were discovered in the state. The new guidelines came in force after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai concluded a meeting with the experts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of Omicron strain’s presence that has been detected in the state.

Of the two COVID-19 patients with Omicron variant, one South African national tested negative and has already left India while the second individual is a 46-year-old Indian national currently under treatment who reportedly had no travel history outside the country.

The Karnataka government has said that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in public areas like parks, malls and theatres. Cultural events and gatherings of similar natures at schools and colleges have been barred till January 15, 2022. The government on Friday ruled that international passengers won't be allowed to step out of the airports until they produce a negative RT-PCR report.

Steps will also be taken to increase the number of testing units at the airports. In order to check the spread of the virus, the number of Covid tests will be ramped up from 60,000 to one lakh per day across the state.

Here is the full list of guidelines issued by the government on December 3:

1. All gatherings, meeting, conferences, etc, should strictly limit the number of participants to 500 people only. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will remain strictly enforced during the event, and the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.



2. The cultural activities/fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till January 15, 2022.



3. Parents of children below 18 years, who are going to school or college, should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



4. Compulsory testing of health workers and senior citizens (those above 65 years) and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the government.



5. Entry to malls, cinema halls, theatres will be allowed only to the fully vaccinated individuals.

6. Government servants will be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



7. In order to strictly enforce the masking, district authorities and local authorities have been empowered to impose fine of Rs 250 in Municipal Corporation Areas and Rs 100 in other areas.



8. There shall be intensive containment (micro containment measures) and active surveillance in clusters/areas reporting higher cases to contain the spread locally.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma