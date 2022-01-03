New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that Omicron was detected in 84 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital in the last two days. However, Jain, while speaking to reporters, urged people not to panic, saying cases are mild and the hospitalisation rate is low.

"84 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant. Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals," news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.

Delhi is currently second worst-hit state in India and has reported 351 Omicron cases till now. The city-state has reimposed curbs, including a night curfew, but that not helped much as cases have continued to rise.

Currently, Delhi has over 8,300 active COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, it reported 3,194 new infections - the highest single-day rise since May 20 - with a positivity rate of 4.59 per cent. On Friday and Thursday, it recorded 1,796 and 1,313 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively.

'No shortage of medical staff in hospitals'

Earlier in the day, Jain said that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics at a time when Delhi is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA OP Sharma in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the state Health Ministry said that the Arvind Kejriwal government is taking the necessary steps to fill the vacancies.

Jain informed that the state government has sent letters to UPSC and DSSSB demanding for the filling up of the vacant posts.

According to numbers shared by the government, 1,236 sanctioned posts of specialists are there in state-run medical facilities and of these 932 have been filled with regular candidates and 43 posts have contractual employees while 261 posts are lying vacant.

There are 1,357 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officer and out of these 1,219 posts have been filled while 44 posts have been filled up by contractual employees. Eighty-four GDMO posts are lying vacant.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma