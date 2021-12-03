New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday that there is no evidence so far which suggests that the existing vaccines do not work against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the mutations reported in the structure of the Omicron strain may decrease the efficacy of the vaccine jabs. The government said that they are currently awaiting the “definitive evidence” on Omicron strain’s increased infectivity and immune evasion methods.

In the wake of the discovery of Omicron strain of COVID-19 in India on Thursday, the Health Ministry has issued a set of FAQs to answer multiple questions and doubts of citizens all over India.

What is Omicron and what makes it a variant of concern (VoC)?

It is a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 reported from South Africa on 24th November 2021. The strain discovered as B.1.1.529, was named Omicron by World Health Organisation (WHO). This variant has shown a very large number of mutations, especially more than 30 on the viral spike protein, which is the key target of the immune response. Given the collection of mutations in Omicron which resulted in the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases with individual cases of immune invasion and increased infectivity, World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Omicron as a Variant of Concern (VoC).

Do existing vaccines work against Omicron variant?

Answering to whether the existing vaccines work against the Omicron variant, Health Ministry said, "While, there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron, some of the mutations reported on spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines." However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence, vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease and vaccination is crucial. If eligible one should get vaccinated, Ministry added.

Can Omicron spread give rise to a third wave of COVID in India?

On the possibility of a third wave of Covid infection, the ministry said Omicron cases are increasingly being reported from countries outside of South Africa and given its characteristics, it is likely to spread to more countries, including India. "Further, given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low. However, scientific evidence is still evolving," the Health Ministry said. Do existing tests detect Omicron strain of COVID-19? To a question on can the currently used diagnostics methods detect Omicron, the Ministry said that the most accepted and commonly used method of diagnostic for SARS-CoV2 is the RT-PCR method.

What precautions to take to prevent Omicron spread?

Health Ministry stressed that the precautions and steps to be taken must remain the same as before. "It's essential to mask yourself properly, take both doses of vaccines (if not yet vaccinated), maintain social distancing and maintain good ventilation to the maximum possible."

The government said that it is monitoring the situation closely and is issuing suitable guidelines from time to time. The scientific and medical community is geared up for developing and deploying diagnostics, carrying out genomic surveillance, generating evidence about viral and epidemiologic characteristics, and development of therapeutics, Health Ministry added.

With inputs from PTI



Posted By: Mukul Sharma