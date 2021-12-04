Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking news, a 55-year-old forensic professor at the Kalyanpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur brutally killed his wife and two minor children on Friday amid 'fears' over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that was detected in South Africa last week.

According to media reports, the accused, identified as Sushil Singh, first strangulated his wife and then killed his daughter and son by smashing their heads with a hammer. He is on the run as of now.

However, before leaving the house, Singh, who works as a forensic professor at a private medical college in Mandhana, texted his brother - Dr Sunil Singh - on WhatsApp and informed him about the killings, claiming that he was reeling under depression.

"Sunil please inform police that I have killed Chandraprabha, Shikhar and Khushi in depression," he wrote, as reported by The Times of India.

Dr Sunil Singh, who works at the Rural Primary Health Centre in Kanpur Dehat, later informed the police after which the officials rushed to Kalyanpur where they also recovered a 10-page suicide note. In the suicide note, Singh had blamed the "doomsday triggered by Omicron variant of COVID-19" behind his sudden move.

"In a WhatsApp message, the doctor informed his brother about the offence and said he was reeling under depression," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) BBGTS Murthy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19, detected in South Africa last week, has been dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Till now, India has reported only two cases of the new variant. The country has now made it compulsory for passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries need to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

"If found positive for COVID, they will be treated under clinical management protocol. If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for seven days," Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Thursday, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma