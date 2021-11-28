New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the emergence of a fresh COVID-19 strain 'Omicron' in South Africa, several Indian states are in the process of planning and imposing precautionary measures to control a new wave of Corona in advance. Omicron, which was also detected in Hong Kong has sparked fear all over the globe.

Earlier on Saturday (November 27), Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two-hour-long meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation, especially Omicron, and the vaccination drive in the country. He was briefed by top officials regarding the situation due to the variant.

"PM said that in light of the new threat, people need to [be] more cautious and the need to take proper precautions like masking & social distancing. PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’,” the PMO said in a statement.

Here's a look at how different Indian states are preparing to target the Omicron strain.

1. Delhi

Hospitals in Delhi have been asked to be on high alert and ensure COVID-19 safety measures. In addition, the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, and other senior officers of the national capital have been directed by Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, to ensure strict adherence to all necessary protocols.

2. Maharashtra

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that every passenger coming to Mumbai would be quarantined on arrival and their samples would be sent for genome sequencing. Furthermore, all international passengers coming to the state would be governed according to the Union government’s directions.

3. Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government has emphasized intensifying testing and containment measures along with directing local administrations to ensure appropriate behavior in public places.

4. Karnataka

The Karnataka government has directed officials to intensify screening of international passengers at the airports. Along with this, it has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala.

5. Gujarat

As per a letter issued by the Union Health Ministry, passengers from countries categorized as 'at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Gujarat if they are not fully vaccinated.

6. Kerala

"Surveillance will be strengthened in all airports. Currently, there is no reason for concern but everyone should strictly follow the covid guidelines. Everyone should use masks and sanitizers and maintain social distancing. Those who have yet been vaccinated should vaccinate at the earliest," said a press release by Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

7. Tamil Nadu

Precautionary measures at all four international airports have been intensified along with appointing four health department officials to monitor the situation. They will be stationed at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli airports.

