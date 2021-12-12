New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The total number of Omicron cases climbed up to 38 on Sunday as five new cases of new strain of COVID-19 were reported from various parts of the country. While Maharashtra and Karnataka reported one case each to the existing tally of Omicron cases in the states, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reported their first case of Omicron on Sunday.

Omicron spread in India | Top 10 points

1. Maharashtra’s Nagpur reported its first confirmed infection of Omicron on Sunday. A 40-year old man who returned back from South Africa via New Delhi. The man was already under treatment as he had tested positive for COVID-19 upon reaching the airport. However, his genome test report confirmed the COVID-19 to be of Omicron strain on Sunday.

2. Kerala on Sunday confirmed its first case of Omicron strain. The patient in Kochi had returned from UK via Abu Dhabi and had tested positive on December 8. The patient’s wife and mother too have tested positive. All three have reportedly been isolated. “High-risk passengers who were seated next to him have been informed. There is no need to panic, his condition is stable. His wife and mother tested positive for Covid. All of them shifted to isolation ward. Necessary precautions being taken,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

3. A 20-year-old young adult, fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, who had come visiting his family from Italy, tested positive for Omicron in Chandigarh on Sunday. The 20-year-old was under home quarantine when he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 1. The genome sequencing confirmed Omicron on Sunday.

4. In Andhra Pradesh, a man who returned from Ireland, tested positive for the Omicron strain in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday.

5. The number of Covid-19 cases due to Omicron in Karnataka increased to three on Sunday after a 34-year-old South Africa-returnee tested positive for the variant.

“A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa has tested positive (for Omicron). He is isolated and being treated in a govt hospital” Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

6. Meanwhile, as Maharashtra reported its 18th case of Omicron on Sunday, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday. However, defying the restrictions in place, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a show of strength ahead of local polls in parts of Maharashtra addressed a large gathering in the city on Saturday.

7. Virologists in the UK underlined that booster dose of ‘any vaccine’ (except live attenuated like oral polio vaccine) exponentially raises antibody levels. UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that booster dose of AstraZeneca (Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield) is effective against Omicron variant. A third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant, UKHSA said.

8. India’s first confirmed patient of Omicron patient was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. The patient in Pune city was under institutional quarantine since first testing positive.

9. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) unit in Assam developed a new testing kit that can detect Omicron in two hours, news agency PTI reported.

10. The Omicron strain, is reported to be "highly transmissible" by World Health Organisation (WHO), and has spread to at least 59 nations.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma