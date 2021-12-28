New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The total Omicron cases in India climbed up to 578 on Monday with Goa and Manipur becoming the latest additions in the list of states that have so far confirmed the Omicron strain of COVID-19. As of December 27, a total of 22 states and Union Territories have confirmed the presence of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The government urged states and Union Territories to “observe all precautions and not let their guard down”. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter to all States and Union Territories said that “states may consider imposing need based, local curbs/restrictions, to control crowd during festive season.”

Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand also were the states that announced night curfew restrictions for immediate future.

Top UK health expert claims AstraZeneca vaccine behind less COVID related deaths

Meanwhile, Dr Clive Dix, former chairperson of UK’s Vaccine Task Force told Daily Telegraph that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine , administered in India as Covishield, was the reason that with the rise in COVID-19 cases – led by Omicron variant at present –there is a corresponding lagged rise in deaths.

“I personally believe that’s because most of our vulnerable people were give n the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Dr Clive told Daily Telegraph.

Goa, Manipur report their first Omicron case

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed media persons on Monday that an 8-year-old boy who had travelled from the UK on December 17 tested positive for Omicron.

In Manipur, a Tanzania returnee tested positive for Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: 18 of state’s 34 Omicron patients recovered

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramaniam said on Monday that Chief Minister MK Stalin has reviewed the Omicron situation in the state. “Of total 34 Omicron patients so far, 16 are under treatment & 18 have been discharged,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister added.

