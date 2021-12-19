New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s Omicron tally rose to 152 on Sunday after a 45-year-old Non Resident Indian (NRI), a 23-year old Tanzanian student, a teenage boy in Gujarat, and six others in Maharashtra tested positive for the variant. With Maharashtra’s six new Omicron cases, the total tally in the state now stands at 54.

According to central and state officials, the cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19 have so far been detected in 11 states and union territories, namely, Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday achieved 100 per cent double dose Covid vaccination of all eligible adults, the administration informed.

#CoVIDVaccine #TheAndamanStory - 1 - A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest part of world. @MediaRN_ANI @Jitendra_Narain — Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) December 18, 2021

Delhi reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in 6 months

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 107 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in six months. The National Capital also reported the first death in ten days, raising the worries among officials of a more widespread outbreak.

The case positivity rate in Delhi currently stands at 0.17 per cent, which was 0.13 per cent a day earlier and 0.10 per cent before that.

There are currently 540 active COVID-19 patients in Delhi with 255 in home isolation, according to the health bulletin.

Omicron ‘raging through the world’: Anthony Fauci

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is "raging through the world", while asking people in the US to take booster shots of vaccine.

“Travelling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people,” Fauci added.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Health Minister Sajid Javid said that 60 per cent of all new cases in England belong to fast-spreading Omicron strain of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has so far been detected in 89 countries, and Covid-19 cases of this variant are reported to have been doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission, the World Health Organization said Saturday.

Omicron's “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, WHO said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma