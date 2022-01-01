New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s Omicron tally reached 1,431 on Saturday with fresh cases emerging from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajsthan, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Both Centre and states have revised the set of restrictions in place by restricting the gatherings in closed spaces, including hotels and restaurants, with schools and colleges being closed in many states.

During the course of ten days – between December 22, 2021 to January 1, 2022 – India’s Omicron case count has increased from 213 cases to 1431 cases, an increase of 6.8 per cent.

The Omicron caseload in the states and Union Territories is as follows: Jammu and Kashmir (3), Ladakh (1), Punjab (1), Haryana (37), Himachal Pradesh (1), Uttarakhand (4), Delhi (351), Uttar Pradesh (8), Bihar (1), West Bengal (17), Manipur (1), Odisha (14), Telangana (62), Andhra Pradesh (17), Madhya Pradesh (9), Gujarat (115), Rajasthan (121), Maharashtra (454), Goa (1), Karnataka (34), Kerala (119), Tamil Nadu (108) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2)

Meanwhile, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry has advised the states and Union Territories to enhance testing, prepare makeshift hospital spaces and increase the vaccination coverage while ensuring strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of infection wherever necessary. The Centre also asked the states and UTs to monitor patients in home isolation.

Gujarat



Gujarat confirmed 23 new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in 24 hours including 11 from Ahmedabad city, 4 from Surat city, 2 each from Vadodara city, Anand and Kutch, and 1 each from Kheda and Rajkot districts. The state has 136 total Omicron variant cases out of which 71 are active patients.



Uttarakhand



Four cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were confirmed in Uttarakhand, state Health department said on Saturday.



Rajasthan



Rajasthan reported 52 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in the state to 121, as per state health department.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma