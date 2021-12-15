New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases in India is rising day by day. The latest in the line is Telangana where two foreign nationals tested positive for the newly found variant. A day earlier on Tuesday (December 14) four more cases of the new COVID-19 variant were detected in the national capital while eight persons tested positive in Maharashtra. With this, the Omicron tally in India has climbed to 63 as of now.

Earlier on Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the strain had been reported in 77 countries.

Here's a look at the overall Omicron COVID-19 situation in India.

1. Maharashtra

Eight more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, out of which seven were reported in Mumbai city. One case was detected in Vasai Virar. The total number of cases of Omicron variant in Maharashtra is now at 28.

2. Delhi

Four new Omicron cases were also detected in Delhi, taking the tally in the national capital to six. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that of the six cases, one has been discharged from the hospital.

3. Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported four cases of the Omicron variant, the state's health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said. "The health condition of these patients is stable. All the previous Omicron cases in the state have tested Covid-19 negative now," Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

4. Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on December 12. The 20-year-old fully vaccinated man had come from Italy to meet his relatives here.

5. Gujarat

The number of Omicron cases in Gujarat rose to four with Surat reporting the first case of the new COVID-19 variant on December 13.

6. Kerala

Kerala on December 12 reported its first case of Omicron after a UK returnee tested positive for the new variant. The patient, who is a native of Ernakulam, had arrived in Kochi from the UK on December 6 after making a stopover in Abu Dhabi.

7. Karnataka

Karnataka on December 12 reported its third case of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“A 34-year-old male South Africa returnee has tested positive. He is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. Five primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced," health minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

8. Telangana

Two cases of Omicron have been detected in Telangana. One of them is a 25-year-old woman from Kenya whereas another one is a man from Somalia. Meanwhile, a 7-year-old boy who had come on an international flight to Hyderabad and then boarded a domestic flight to Kolkata has also tested positive with Omicron. However, he had not come out of the premises of Hyderabad Airport.

9. Andhra Pradesh: Currently, Andhra Pradesh has one case of the Omicron variant.

10. Noida: Five persons, who arrived in GB Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the “at-risk” countries, and Singapore, have tested positive for Covid-19: Dr. Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

