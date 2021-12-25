New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Omicron cases in India crossed the 400-mark on Saturday and climbed up to 415 after over 80 cases of the new variant were reported during the last 24 across 17 states, the Union Health Ministry said today. As per the data, out of the total 415 Omicron, 115 people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals after treatment.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, Maharashtra accounted for the maximum Omicron cases in the country with 108 infections being reported so far. Out of the total 108 Omicron cases in the state, 42 have been discharged, migrated or recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi, the second worst-hit place in the country, has so far logged 79 cases of Omicron variant, out of which 28 have recovered or been discharged after treatment.

Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), Rajasthan (22) are among the top contributors of Omicron cases in the country. Other states and UTs including Haryana, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Ladakh and others have so far reported Omicron cases in single digit.

Check state-wise list here:

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to 10 identified states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab. As per the health ministry, these 10 states are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace.

India's Covid tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, the data showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

The active cases have declined to 77,032 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 484 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 82 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.60 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 41 days, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,23,263, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan