New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Omicron cases in India on Wednesday crossed the 750-mark and reached 781 with total 21 states across the country reporting cases of the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November. Among the states and UTs, the national capital, Delhi has the highest number of Omicron cases at 238. while Maharashtra with 167 Omicron infections is at number 2.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, a total of 781 cases of Omicron variant have been recorded in the country across 21 states and UTs. As per the data, out of the total 781 Omicron cases, 241 people have recovered or migrated and have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

At 238, the national capital Delhi is the highest contributor to India's Omicron tally while Maharashtra with 167 cases is at number two. Meanwhile, Gujarat (73), Kerala (65) and Telangana (62) are the other top contributors of Omicron cases. Apart from them, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and West Bengal are the states with over 10 Omicron cases.

Check the state-wise list here:

Meanwhile, with 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 62 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. An increase of 1,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With the recovery of 7,347 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,42,51,292, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate is at 0.68 per cent and has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 45 days now. The daily positivity rate is at 0.79 per cent and has remained below 2 per cent for the last 86 days.

India has administered a total of 143.15 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,43,15,35,641 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 64,61,321 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

