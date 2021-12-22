New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday reported new cases of covid in the country taking Omicron's total tally above 240. Amid rising concerns over the new variant of Covid Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday.

9 more Omicron cases reported were in Kerala, taking the tally to 24, 4 new Omicron cases were reported in Jaipur and 14 new cases were detected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reported a single case in the state.

Among all the states with the Omicron case, Delhi has recorded the maximum number of 57 Omicron cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (38), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (22), Kerala (24), and Gujarat (14).

Haryana reported its first two Covid case

A Canada returnee tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Faridabad, while another man tested positive in Karnal.

Uttarakhand also reported its first Omicron case

Uttarakhand reports the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from Scotland, tested positive.

Delhi Banned Christmas celebrations, Kejriwal to hold a review meeting on Covid-19

Amid a rise in the number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting to assess the preparedness and management as regards the new variant of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, earlier today Delhi banned all the Christmas party gatherings, New Celebrations in the national capital amid rising concerns over the new covid variant.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav tested positive

The wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, and her daughter have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, they have isolated themselves at home where they are being given necessary treatment.

Deputy chief medical officer (CMO), Milind Vardhan confirmed the news. He said that Tina got herself tested after she developed fever and when her report came positive, Dimple Yadav's sample was also taken on the basis of contact tracing. Dimple's report also showed that she is Covid-positive. The staff members in the family are also being tested.

Posted By: Ashita Singh