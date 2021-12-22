New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Centre warns the states of rising Omicron cases, India has so far detected 213 cases of the new variant, 19 days after the first two cases in the country were detected in Karnataka on December 2, with Maharashtra and Delhi being the top contributors. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, of the total 213 Omicron cases in India, 90 have been discharged after recovering from the deadly infection.

As per the list shared by the Union Health Ministry, Delhi, the top contributor of Omicron cases, has so far detected 57 patients of the new variant, while 17 of the total 57 have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Second on the list is Maharashtra where 54 people have been diagnosed with Omicron variant of Covid-19. Of the total 54 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, 28 have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Apart from Delhi and Maharashtra, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14) have detected Omciron cases so far. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha have also detected their first cases of Omicron variant on Tuesday.

Check full list here:

Centre advises states to activate war rooms and consider night curfews if needed:

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

Asserting that the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta, the Centre also asked states and union territories to keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels. It also flagged measures that need to be taken in view of initial signs of a surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of the variant of concern Omicron in different parts of the country.

Omicron deaths:

In a major relief so far, India has not reported any death due to the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. Meanwhile, Omicron deaths have been reported in only three countries till now. Israel on Tuesday reported its first death due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, UK deputy PM Dominic Raab on Monday had informed that a total of 12 people have been died after suffering from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. The US on Tuesday also reported its first death due to the Omicron variant after a man, in his 50s, in Texas state died following testing positive for the Omicron variant. As per the US health authorities, "the man was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan