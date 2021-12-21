New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A total of 200 cases of Omicron variant, the new and more infectious COVID-19 variant, have been detected in India so far across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs), the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that 77 of the total Omicron patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, 54 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Maharashtra and Delhi each, while 20 case have been detected in Telangana. While Karnataka reported 19 cases of Omicron, Rajasthan, Kerala and Gujarat have reported 18, 15 and 14 cases of the new variant respectively.

Check state-wise list here:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also sounded a warning for fast spreading Omicron variant and said that the new variant is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease. The WHO further asserted that it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.

"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Meanwhile, the US also reported its first death due to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus with an unvaccinated man in his 50s succumbing to the fast-spreading disease in Texas, according to health officials.

The news of the first death in the US due to Omicron came on a day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the country, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week.

On Monday, the CDC revised its estimate for omicron cases for the week that ended December 11, after analyzing more samples. About 13 per cent of the cases that week were from omicron, not the 3 per cent previously reported. The week before, omicron accounted for just 0.4 per cent of cases.

