New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday evening informed that the Omicron cases in India climbed up to 358 after 122 new infections of the Omicron variant were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31) and Gujarat (30) are among the top contributors of Omicron cases in the country.

As per the health ministry, out of these 358 Omicron cases in India, 114 people have been recovered from, or been discharged after being treated for, the new strain of the virus. Subsequently, there 244 active cases of Omicron in the country, the health ministry said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan