New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Monday reported two more cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19, following which total tally of Omicron cases reached 40. The two new cases were reported from Latur and Pune districts, taking the total Omicron cases to 20 in Maharashtra.

The other states that have reported the new variant are Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

Meanwhile, China reported its first confirmed case of Omicron strain on Monday in the northern city of Tianjin. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confirmed the first death in the country due to Omicron infection. “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” Johnson was quoted as saying. The Omicron strain is reportedly spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and accounted for about 40 per cent of infections in London, BBC reported.

Delhi govt may impose restrictions on New Year week

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that if need be, his government may impose restrictions during Christmas and New Year in the wake of the risks posed by Omicron strain of COVID-19.

"If need be, we will impose restrictions. At present, there is no need for restrictions. We are in constant touch with experts and if any restriction is to be imposed for the safety of the people of Delhi, we will do that," Kejriwal said to a group of reporters at the sidelines of ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ program.

Delhi has so far reported two cases of Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus, which so far has been reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons," WHO said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma