Omicron BF.7 Scare: Four Foreigners Found Covid-19 Positive At Gaya International Airport In Bihar

AMID Omicron BF.7 scare, four foreign nationals who came to India to attend the religious preaching of Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama, which is scheduled to hold in Bihar's Gaya have been found positive for COVID-19, raising concern about a surge of coronavirus cases. According to civil surgeon Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, the foreigners have currently been isolated in Bodh Gaya.

He said that random corona screening of the passengers arriving at Gaya International Airport is being done during which the four passengers were found to be Covid positive.

"The four foreigners had come to Bodhgaya to attend Dalai Lama's religious programme to be held from December 29 to 31. One of them is from Myanmar and the other three are the residents of Bangkok," he, as quoted by ANI said.

"The condition of all four is normal and they are being treated. Following the positive cases, the Covid detection process has been accelerated," he added.

As per the Centre's guidelines, two per cent of international passengers arriving at Indian airports are to be tested.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India.

According to sources, four BF.7 cases were reported in India in July, September and November, adding that three cases were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.





(With ANI Inputs)