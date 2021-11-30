Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ruled that all incoming international passengers entering the state from “at risk” countries will mandatorily have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine. The said passengers will have to take RT-PCR tests for Covid three times in total, on the second, fourth, and seventh days after arrival respectively.

The countries currently designated as "at-risk" includes the United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

The government order said that the incoming flyers from “at risk” countries, if test positive for COVID-19, will be shifted to a hospital. The ones testing negative will have to undergo an additional seven days of home quarantine, the government order added.

International passengers travelling Maharashtra will have to submit a declaration detailing the countries they have visited in the last 15 days. The government order added that this will be cross-checked by immigration on arrival. Incorrect information will make passengers liable to action under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Maharashtra government order says.

The incoming flyers from the countries other than the “at risk” countries will have to take paid RT-PCR tests at the airport on arrival and undergo 14 days of home quarantine if test negative. If tested positive for COVID-19, the person concerned will be shifted to the hospital.

The government order says that the domestic passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of the time of arrival.

Domestic passengers from other states will have to carry negative RT-PCR tests conducted within 48 hours of arrival.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma