New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday has written to all the states and union territories urging them to take strict containment action in the states to curb the Omicron strain of COVID 19 stating that this variant is at least '3 times more transmissible than the Delta variant'.

"Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making & strict & prompt containment action are required at the local & district level," news agency ANI quoted Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The letter highlights measures that need to be taken in view of initial signs of a surge in cases of COVID-19 as well as increased detection of the variant of concern Omicron in different parts of the country.

"At the district level, there should be constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by COVID-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying containment zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc. This evidence should be the basis for effective decision making at the district level itself.

"Kindly activate the war rooms/EOCs (emergency operation centres) and keep analyzing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive action at the district/local level. Regular reviews with field officers and proactive action in this regard will definitely control the spread of infection and flatten the curve," he said.

In case of all new clusters of Covid positive cases, prompt notification of "containment zones", "buffer zones" should be done, strict perimeter control of containment zone according to extant guidelines must be ensured.

"Based on current scientific evidence, the VOC (variant of concern) Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country.

"Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level. The decision making at the state and UT and district level must be very prompt and focussed," he said.

Listing some of the strategic areas of intervention focusing on containment, test, track, surveillance, clinical management to be taken, Bhushan asked states and union territories to ensure door to door-case search, testing of all SARI/ILI and vulnerable/co-morbid people and right proportion of RT PCR tests in total tests being conducted daily.

States and union territories have been asked to increase bed capacity, other logistics like ambulances, mechanism for seamless shifting of patients, availability and operational readiness of oxygen equipment, a buffer stock of drugs to be ensured by prompt utilization of Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP-II) funds released by central government and other available resources etc.

Further in the letter, states and union territories have been asked to ensure 100 percent coverage of left out first and second dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner. Special focus to be given to those districts where the first second dose coverage is less than the national average, the letter stated, adding the door-to-door vaccination campaign need to be strengthened.

"Participation of community backed by strict enforcement is necessary for ensuring Covid appropriate behavior," the letter said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh