Omar Abdullah Joins Rahul Gandhi In Kashmir-Leg Of Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'For The Image Of Country'

Omar Abdullah joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal, saying the Yatra is not for one person's image but rather the country's.

FORMER Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Friday joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir's Banihal. Walking shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi, Abdullah said that this Yatra is not being undertaken for the sake of an image makeover of the Congress leader but rather to change the situation and atmosphere of the country.

Former J&K CM and National Conference leader @OmarAbdullah joins historic #BharatJodoYatra to unite the country. pic.twitter.com/7t1X6lRitR — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) January 27, 2023

Senior National Conference leader also said that he does not want to discuss the Congress’ stand on the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country," Abdullah as quoted by PTI said in Banihal town. "We have not joined this for the image of an individual but for the image of the county," he added.

Gandhi did not launch this Yatra for personal reasons, instead, his motivation stems from the concern around attempts to create communal tensions and the targeting of minorities in the country, the valley’s popular pro-India leader said.

"This government might be making friends with Arab countries but the fact remains that there is no representative in this government from the largest minority of the country," he said.

"It might be for the first time since Independence that the ruling party does not have a single member of parliament -- either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha -- from the Muslim community. It shows their attitude," Abdullah further said.

"We will fight the case for the restoration of Article 370 in the court. The way the government is dragging its feet on the hearing of the petition tells us that our case is very strong," Abdullah said on the matter of revocation of article 370 that granted Jammu and Kashmir its special status.

"The last assembly elections were held in 2014. This has been the longest period between the two elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It was not the case even at the peak of militancy," the NC leader alleged. He also claimed that the Centre wants the people of Jammu and Kashmir to beg for elections. "We are not beggars and we won't beg for it," he said.



(With Agency Inputs)