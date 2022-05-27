New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special CBI court on Friday sentenced former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years of imprisonment in connection with the disproportionate assets case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on him and also ordered the CBI to confiscate his four properties. Chautala is accused of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.

Appearing for Chautala, Advocate Harsh Sharma cited medical grounds for less punishment and submitted that Chautala has been infected with polio since birth and is partially disabled. CBI's Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Gupta opposed the submissions of Chautala's lawyer for a grant of concession on the ground of ill health and age. CBI urged the court for maximum punishment shall be given as it would send a message to the society.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vikas Dhull last week had convicted Chautala and said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period. "Hence, accused Om Prakash Chautala is convicted for the offence under Section 13(1)(e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court had said.

According to the CBI's FIR accused Om Prakash Chautala, while functioning as Chief Minister of Haryana during the period from July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name, in the names of his family members and others to the extent of Rs 1,467 crores.

FIR further stated that the accused accumulated enormous wealth and invested the same throughout the country in the shape of thousands of acres of land, multi complexes, palatial residential houses, hotels, farmhouses, business agencies, petrol pumps and other investments apart from investments in foreign countries.

FIR also stated that 43 immovable properties in all, apart from cash and jewellery were accumulated. Apart from 43 alleged properties listed in the FIR, additional properties were also suspected to be of the accused family.

The disproportionate assets were calculated to be Rs 6,09,79,026 and the percentage of DA (Disproportionate Assets) was 189.11 per cent of his known sources of income. Accordingly, CBI had charge-sheeted the accused for the offence under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan