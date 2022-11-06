Olympian Sushil Kumar Released From Tihar Jail In Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

OLYMPIAN Wrestler Sushil Kumar was released from Tihar jail on Saturday night a day after the Delhi court granted him interim bail in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. He was released from a separate gate due to security reasons. He was granted interim bail for the surgery of his wife who is suffering from lower back pain.

Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused in the Sagar Dhankar Murder case. According to sources Sushil was released from a separate Gate of Tihar jail instead of Gate no. 4 which is generally used to release prisoners. His release warrant reached Tihar jail on Saturday evening itself.

Sushil's advocate, Sumeet Shokeen confirmed that Sushil was released from a separate gate due to security reasons.

A Delhi Court on Friday granted interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar for the surgery of his wife who is suffering from lower back pain.

The surgery is scheduled on November 7. The court has directed the deployment of two security personnel for surveillance and his security also.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand granted interim bail to Sushil Kumar till November 12 in furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties in the like amount. The court has imposed many strict conditions while granting bail.

The court said, "Keeping in view the medical condition of the wife of the accused and also considering the fact that there are two minor children, this Court is of the view that the presence of the applicant/accused will be required, he is ordered to be released on interim bail till November 12 on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount."

The court directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent after the expiry of the interim bail period i.e. on November 13.

Keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering the safety and security of the accused himself, at least two security personnel shall be present with him round the clock to keep vigil over the accused, the court ordered on Friday.

It was submitted by advocate Sumeet Shokeen that the wife of the applicant namely Savi is suffering from severe lower back pain since long and at different intervals.

He has further submitted that somewhere in the second week of August 2021, she had acute Neck and Spinal pain and there was restricted neck movement the doctor has advised certain medicines and exercises to the wife of the applicant.

The court on October 15 had framed charges and ordered a trial against Sushil Kumar and other accused for murder and other charges in the Sagar Dhankar murder and abduction case.