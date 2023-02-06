'Old Pension Scheme’s Benefits Short-Lived,' Says Finance Ministry As Five States To Bring Back OPS

Bhagwat Karad informed the Parliament that five states have decided to bring back the Old Pension Scheme.

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that five states - Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh - have decided to bring back the Old Pension Scheme. These states have informed the Finance Ministry about their decision.

The annual savings of fiscal resources by bringing back the Old Pension Scheme will be short-lived, according to a RBI report titled ‘State Finances: A Study of Budget fo 2022-23’, Karad said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. (ALSO READ: Economy On Right Track, World Sees India As A Bright Star, Says Nirmala Sitharaman)

The states risk accumulating unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years if they postpone the current expenses to the future, the MoS said.

"The state governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have informed the central government/Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for their state government employees," Karad said, as quoted by news agency PTI. (ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Slams Union Budget, Says Bihar 'Neglected Again')

The accumulated corpus of the subcribers of EPFO’s pension fund - that comes from the contributions of the governments and employees towards National Pension Scheme and accruals - cannot be refunded and deposited back to the state government, as there is no provision for it under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act.

The Reserve Bank of India had warned states, in the previous month, that their fiscal burden would increase in the coming years if they revert back to the Dearness Allowance-linked old pension scheme. That scheme was in place till 2004.

Retired government employees used to receive 50 per cent of their last drawn salary under the old pension scheme. This amount would get increased with the hike in the Dearness Allowance rates.

According to the Minister, the Old Pension Scheme is not fiscally sustainable as it is not contributory in nature and the burden on exchequer keeps on mounting.

