Ola, Uber, Rapido Bike Taxi Services Banned In Delhi Over Violation Of Traffic Norms; Details

IN A MAJOR setback to ride-sharing platforms, Uber, Ola and Rapido, the Delhi Transport Department has decided to ban bike taxi service in the national capital. The notice from the government said the violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

All You Need To Know

- Two-wheelers having private registration numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is a purely commercial operation and a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

- "It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is a purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988," a notice from the transport department read.

- According to the Delhi government's public notice said carrying passengers on a hire or reward basis will be considered a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and aggregators would be liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The department warned that violation of this order for the first time will lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence of Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year.

- "The driving license of the driver will be suspended for a minimum period of three years,” the notice said.

- The transport department also warned that those violating the order could lose their license for three years apart from a fine of Rs 5,000.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court turned down Rapido's request for relief from the Maharashtra government's refusal to issue it a licence

It had been mentioned that the Motor Vehicles Act's 2019 revisions made it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala noted that Pune's Regional Transport Office had rejected its plea for a licence on December 21.

(With Agencies Inputs)