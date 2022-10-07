Ola, Uber, Rapido Autos Declared Illegal In Bengaluru, Services To Stop Within 3 Days

THE KARNATAKA Transport Department on Thursday issued a notice and declared the auto services of the app-based cab and bike aggregators "illegal" and asked ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola, Uber, and Rapido to stop the services in three days.

This comes after many commuters complained to the transport department that they are charged a minimum of Rs 100 by the Ola and Uber aggregators, even when the distance is less than 2 kilometres. However, commuters need to pay Rs 30 for the first 2 km, a price that is fixed in the city and Rs 15 for every kilometre after that.

While speaking about the same Transport Commissioner T.H.M Kumar told The Hindu that notices were issued on Thursday asking for an explanation. “The aggregators have violated rules by charging exorbitant fares. Following complaints, notices have been issued and further action will be initiated. At present, the issue of the aggregators’ rules is pending before the High Court," he said as quoted by the Hindu.

"These aggregators are taking advantage of the situation and fleecing passengers. Here the drivers are not at fault. Notices have been issued against aggregators as they are charging fare in violation of rules,” the Commissioner added.

Earlier this month, the transport department of the state registered nearly 292 cases on these apps following complaints of overcharging by the citizens. Reportedly, commuters have filed several complaints through email to the top government officials and the Chief Minister regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, auto unions in Bengaluru are all set to replace aggregators and ride-hailing giants, Ola and Uber by launching a different mobile app, "Namma Yatri", reported the Times Of India. The app is all ready to kick start on November 1 by the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) in partnership with Nandan Nilekani-backed Beckn Foundation.

While speaking about the same, ARDU President D Rudramurthy said, "App-based aggregators charge Rs 100 minimum fare from customers and give Rs 60 to drivers and take the remaining Rs 40 as commission. Drivers are ready to ply for Rs 40. After they hiked fares, there was a drop of customers by 50 per cent - 60 per cent. We’re losing customers. Now, only those who want to travel for emergencies and those without vehicles are forced to pay this rate," as quoted by the Times Of India.

“Our union plans to launch the Namma Yatri app from November 1. We’ll follow the government-fixed fare and collect an additional Rs 10 as pick-up charges. We also plan to launch a flat Rs 40 fare in 2 km radius between Metro stations and residence/office,” Rudramurthy added.