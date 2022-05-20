New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday (May 20) said that it has sent out notices to cab service providers Ola and Uber due to the violation of consumer rights and unfair trade activities.

A total of 2482 and 770 grievances were registered by customers against Ola and Uber respectively between 1st April 2021 and 1st May 2022., as per the data from the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).

The CCPA, in a meeting last week, had directed ride-hailing companies like Ola, Uber, Rapido, Meru Cabs, and Jugnoo to enable better grievance redressal for consumers and also comply with Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and E-commerce Rules, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.

The primary issues raised in the notices include a lack of proper consumer grievance redressal mechanism, deficiency in service, and unreasonable levy of cancellation charges among others.

The authority has raised the issue of deficiency in service which includes lack of proper response from customer support, driver refusing to take payment by online mode and insisting for cash only, the higher amount charged despite going on the same route previously at a lesser charge, unprofessional driver behaviour and driver refusing to switch on AC when the consumer is promised AC ride on the app.

It has also raised the issue of an unreasonable levy of cancellation charges wherein users are not shown the amount of time within which cancelling a ride is permitted. The amount of cancellation charge is not displayed prominently on the platform before booking the ride. Undue cancellation charges are borne by users when they are forced to cancel the ride due to the unwillingness of the driver to accept the ride or come to the pick-up location

The other issues include inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism in absence of both customer care number and details of grievance officer as required to be mentioned on the platform and lack of any information on the algorithm or method used by the company to charge different fares for the same route from two individuals, and inclusion of charges for add-on services by pre-ticked boxes for including add-on services without obtaining consent by explicit and affirmative action before each ride.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha