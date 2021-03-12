The observation was made by a bench that included Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, BR Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday said that central and state governments cannot appoint persons holding a government office as state Election Commissioners and observed that "independence of the poll body cannot be compromised".

The observation was made by a bench that included Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, BR Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy while hearing the Goa government's plea against the High Court's ruling on panchayat polls.

The apex court also directed the Goa state election body to issue the notification for the panchayat polls within 10 days from today and complete the poll process by April 30.

"The Independence of election commission cannot be compromised in a democracy. Entrusting additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a government official in power is a mockery of the constitution," the top court said.

It is "a disturbing feature that a government servant, while being in employment with government, was in charge of the Election Commission in Goa," it added.

On March 2, the Bombay High Court bench, which was hearing a petition related to irregularities in reservation of municipal wards for women and Scheduled Caste categories, had postponed elections to five municipal councils, namely Margao, Mapusa, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem, by April 15. In all, 11 municipal councils and one municipal corporation were scheduled to go to polls on March 20.

The Goa government had challenged the HC order in the apex court, through a special leave petition, even as two opposition parties, the Congress and Goa Forward, had filed caveats in the Supreme Court subsequently.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Goa have welcomed the apex court's verdict and called it the right decision, saying the state government "should try and rectify its position now".

"After this SC order, the CM should not be sitting in the chair for a single minute because of all the harakiri and flouting of election processes, his government has violated ahead of the municipal polls," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma