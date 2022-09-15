Office Of Profit Case: Jharkhand CM Meets Guv, Seeks Copy Of ECI Opinion

JHARKHAND Chief Minister called on Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday and requested a copy of the Election Commission's opinion in the office of profit case against him. Earlier, the Election Commission had also sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor regarding the disqualification of the CM's brother from the state Assembly.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on Governor Ramesh Bais and submits a letter demanding a copy of the Election Commission opinion (in the office of profit case against him). pic.twitter.com/yk0Zfo3yoc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022





"Due to spread of news by BJP and selected leak from Your Excellency's office, there's a confusing and misleading situation has been created in the State govt and public which is not good for people and the State," writes Jharkhand CM Soren in a letter to Governor Bais.



On August 25, the poll panel sent its decision to the Jharkhand Governor, Ramesh Bais. Though the EC's decision has not yet been made public, reports indicate that the EC has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.



The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA, accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state mining portfolio in 2021. The saffron party wrote to state Governor Ramesh Bais, requesting that Soren be removed from the house under section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.The Governor had forwarded the complaint by the BJP to the Election Commission, and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand CM, Soren.



In a joint statement on August 28, the UPA constituents accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by "deliberately delaying" the announcement of the decision.



On August 30, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) relocated its MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, citing concerns about the BJP's attempt to poach some of the ruling camp's leaders and bring down the JMM-led government.



The MLAs returned to Ranchi on September 5, and Soren proved his majority the following day during a special session of the Assembly.



The UPA has stated that the CM's disqualification as an MLA will have no effect on the government because the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition has an absolute majority in the 81-member House.



The JMM presently enjoys a majority in the house, consisting of 81 legislators. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the house.