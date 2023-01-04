'Offered Rs 1 Cr To Leave Country,' Says Woman Coach Who Accused Sandeep Singh Of Sexual Harassment

THE WOMAN coach, who accused former Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexually harassing her, claimed that she has been receiving several phone calls asking her to leave the country for which she was offered Rs 1 crore. Her remark came after she appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police. The woman also claimed that Haryana Police are putting pressure on her.

Earlier, a woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh harassed her from February to November last year. She went on saying that the minister had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

As she demanded SIT to probe her case, a three-member Special Investigation Team was set up by the Chandigarh Police, which recorded her statement during an eight-hour-long questioning on Tuesday.

"I have told everything in detail to the Chandigarh Police SIT. I also told the pending issues to the SIT. I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to put pressure on me," the woman, as quoted by ANI, said. Adding, she said, "I'm receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get Rs 1 crore for a month."

She also claimed that until the minister resigns, the matter would be biased. The coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal also alleged that the Chandigarh Police has not arrested Sandeep Singh nor have the police interrogated him.

"Chandigarh Police had given notice under Section 160 after which we reached the police station to record the statement. There was interrogation for 8 hours. Whatever records were with my client were presented before the police. We have submitted the phone to the police. The police have neither interrogated Sandeep Singh nor arrested him. We have talked to the SIT in charge regarding the interrogation of Sandeep Singh. We have given the police two three days' time to arrest the minister," he said.

The woman coach's advocate asked why Sandeep Singh is not being arrested by the police despite the non-bailable section shave been imposed on him.

Earleir on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government removed Sandeep Singh from the post. However, CM Khattar said the minister is not guilty yet. "A woman player has accused Sports Minister (Sandeep Singh) but he is not guilty yet. Meanwhile, we have removed him from the post, so that the investigation can be done smoothly. We will wait for the investigation to be over," Khattar, as quoted by ANI said.