Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: At least nine wagons of a goods train running on the Angul-Talcher Road route of East Coast Railways (ECoR) derailed and fell into a river in Odisha in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to officials, the accident was likely caused by heavy rains amid a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal.

"A freight train from Firoz Nagar to Khurda Road left Angul Station in Odisha derailed between Angul and Talcher Road (2km from Talcher Road). No casualty was reported," news agency ANI quoted East Coast Railway as saying.

A freight train from Firoz Nagar to Khurda Road left Angul Station in Odisha derailed between Angul and Talcher Road (2km from Talcher Road). 9 Wagons of the train have been capsized and one wagon derailed at about 2.35 am. No casualty was reported: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/4R8i5W1vvK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

The wagons, which were carrying wheat, plunged into the river at around 2.30 a.m., but the loco pilot and other staff were reported to be safe as the engine remained on the track, officials added.

The accident happened on a bridge over river Nandira, when the goods train was on its way from Firozpur to Khurda Road.

Talcher recorded 160 mm of rainfall on Monday followed by Angul (74 mm).

Following the incident, the ECoR has cancelled 12 trains, diverted routes of eight others and short terminated another.

Accident relief trains from Sambalpur and Khurda Road have been rushed to the spot, where senior officials are reviewing the restoration work.

"Prima facie, the cause of the derailment appears to be… flash flood. Retaining walls on both sides have been damaged and washout of tracks on approach to the bridge from the Angul side is also noticed," an ECoR official said.

IMD Red Alert in 7 Odisha districts

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts, and a yellow alert in eight districts of Odisha due to heavy rains.

IMD also confirmed that a depression has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and areas adjoining the Odisha coast.

