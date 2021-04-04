This is not the first time a woman was beaten for not being able to fulfil dowry demands. Earlier, many women have lost their lives over this issue. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shocking news was reported from Odisha's Kendrapara district, where a woman was allegedly stripped and beaten up by her in-laws for unable to fulfil their dowry demands. The news came to light when the horrific incident went viral on social media.

In the viral video, several men were seen mercilessly beating the 24-year-old woman with a stick. When another woman tried to intervene to protect the victim, she too was beaten and pushed away.

According to police, they have launched the investigation after the woman's uncle filed the complaint against her in-laws in the Nikirai police station. The cop further added that Koruk village locals tried to rescue the woman, however, they didn't listen to them and kept beating her mercilessly.

The police have recorded the statement of the woman. Currently, her in-laws are absconding, however, a special police team has been put into action to nab the offenders.

Well, this is not the first time a woman was beaten for not being able to fulfil dowry demands. Earlier, many women have lost their lives over this issue. Some were either beaten to death or were burnt alive or compelled to commit suicide. Dowry death case has always been a hot topic in India, even today. According to a report in SheThePeople, 20 women die every day due to harassment over dowry.

To curb such incidents a stringent law is there, that is, Section 498a of IPC and under 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 (PWDVA)', a woman can put an end to the dowry harassment by filing a case under this act. However, despite the awareness, no effect on such gruesome incidents has been seen.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv