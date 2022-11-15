Odisha Shines At IITF With Its Local Products With Global Edge

THE INDIA International Trade Fair popularly known as IITF kicked off at Pragati Maidan in the National Capital today. Pavillions at this international fair have been filled up with amazing socio-cultural themes to push forward their business. Odisha is showcasing its spectrum of products including handicrafts and handlooms, Koraput Coffee and millet products.

Information and Public Relations Minister Pradip Amat inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion and expressed happiness about the antiquity look of the venue. The stalls of Odisha have been adorned with the most admired handicrafts and handloom sarees which are unique for their intricacies and beauty.

Adding flavour to the antique terracotta theme, Koraput Coffee has occupied a significant space attracting footfalls. The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society have come up with several stalls with its handicrafts products like pattachitra, Sabai and golden grass and paper mechie.

Odisha Government has given prime space to Mission Shakti under which 70 lakh registered women self-help group (SHG) members have enriched the state's rural livelihood ecosystem.

Moreover, the Odisha Government has showcased locally made products which have acquired global acknowledgements and is also in sync with the theme of the IITF 2022 "Local to global, vocal for local".