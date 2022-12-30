Odisha Police Form Another Team To Investigate Mysterious Deaths Of 2 Russian Tourists

The Odisha police crime branch has formed another team of four members to investigate the mysterious death of two Russian tourists, one of whom was an oligarch and politician critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Odisha police had already formed a five-member team to probe the deaths. Besides the teams, members of the intelligence bureau visited the hotel where the two were staying and interrogated hotel staff and checked CCTV footage.

Reuters had earlier reported that Pavel Antov, a tycoon in Russia’s sausage industry, was visiting Odisha with his friend and a couple. On December 22, his friend, who was staying with him in his room, was found dead. His unconscious body was found “with a few empty wine bottles around him”, according to police quoted by the Indian Express. The police had further said that he had died in a suspected case of a heart attack.

Antov was found dead on the terrace of a single-storey building adjacent to the Hotel Sai International, on December 24, hours after he attended the cremation of his friend Vladimir Bidenov. The Indian Express, in a report, quoted the receptionist of the hotel Pradeep Sahu saying that when Antov was found “he was gasping for breath”.

Antov’s body was found in a pool of blood outside the hotel, local police and hotel staff had earlier claimed. However, the Express report, on Thursday, noted that the official who cleared the post-mortem and cremation of the body said there was no external injury or blood. It was reported that he fell off the room terrace and died. The autopsy said he suffered “internal injuries”.

Odisha police’s crime branch has informed that they are looking into the circumstances of Antov’s death and are questioning the Russian couple - identified as Mikhil Turov and Natalia Panashenko - who were staying in the hotel in another room. They also questioned the tour guide.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi released a statement soon after the deaths came to light, saying, there is “no criminal aspect” in the case. The state police have also ruled out any foul play so far on the basis of initial investigations, forensic evidence, and autopsies.

According to a News18 report, the Crime Branch headquarters has also brought in some experts from various universities and some civil servants living in Odisha who are fluent in Russian to provide assistance in the probe. Both bodies have been cremated however the viscera sample from Antov’s autopsy has not been preserved. Odisha Police said that no objections were raised from the family members and attorney for the cremation of the body.

