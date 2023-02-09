Odisha Man Walks Kilometres Carrying Wife's Body After Auto Driver Refused To Drop Them Home

AN ODHISHA man carried his wife's body on his shoulder and walked several kilometres after she died in an auto-rickshaw while returning from a hospital to home in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

While he was returning, some policemen spotted Samulu Pangi and arranged him an ambulance to take the body of his wife Ide Guru home in Sorada village of Pottangi block.

Reportedly, Pangi got his wife admitted to a hospital in Sangivalasa in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. However, the doctors said that she was not responding to the treatment and asked him to take her back home, nearly 100 kilometres away.

According to a report by PTI, Pangi hired an auto-rickshaw to return home, but his wife died midway near Vizianagaram and the driver of the auto refused to take them to their home and dropped them on Chelluru Ring Road before leaving the spot.

Pangi, who couldn't think of anything else to do, started walking, carrying his wife's body on his shoulder, as his home was still 80 kilometres away.

After a while, some locals spotted him and alerted Rural Circle Inspector TV Tirupati Rao and Gantyada sub-inspector Kiran Kumar, who arranged later arranged an ambulance so that Pangi can take his wife back.

At first, it was difficult to understand what the man was saying, as he belonged to Odhisha, however, police found a man soon, who could understand his language.

It was then that the officials, ascertaining what had happened, arranged for an ambulance that took Pangi and his wife's body to his village.

While Pangi thanked the police for their help, the locals appreciated the men for their timely response.

Earlier in 2016, a similar incident was reported at Bhawanipatna in Odisha when another man, Dana Majhi, walked for around 12 kilometres carrying the body of his wife on his shoulder after being denied a hearse by a hospital.

The incident not only hit international headlines but also brought embarrassment to the state government.

(With inputs from agency)