Odisha Lockdown: 14-day lockdown imposed in state, know what's open and what's closed
New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Odisha government has imposed a 14-day lockdown in the state starting from May 5 and will conclude on May 19. Earlier, the Odisha government imposed a weekend curfew in 20 districts of the state owing to the current situation of the pandemic.
Here's what's open and what's closed in the state:
What will remain open?
*Essential services will remain open.
*Shops will remain open between 7 AM and 12 PM.
*The movement of the person involved in essential service and the movement of goods will not be affected during the lockdown.
*There will be no restriction on the personnel engaged in election duty.
*People will be allowed to walk only 500 metres to buy groceries and vegetables from 7 AM will 12 PM every day.
*Vaccination centres will remain open and those how are going to get vaccinated will be allowed for the movement.
*Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities will remain open.
*Only take away service will be allowed in restaurants and hotels,
*The e-commerce service will work as usual.
*The delivery of the newspaper will be allowed from 5 AM to 8 PM.
*In marriages only 50 people will be allowed, and the wedding event could take place with the permission of local body authorities.
*In funerals, only 20 people are allowed in the wedding.
What will remain closed in Odisha?
*All the non-essential services will remain shut in the state during the lockdown.
*The movement of people for non-essential purpose will be restricted.
*Schools, colleges and other educational institution will remain shut in the state.
*Religious places will remain shut.
*Cinema halls, gyms, spas, salons and beauty parlour will remain closed in the state.
*Inter/Intrastate movement of people will remain restricted, only people with a medical emergency will be allowed to go out.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma