New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Odisha government has imposed a 14-day lockdown in the state starting from May 5 and will conclude on May 19. Earlier, the Odisha government imposed a weekend curfew in 20 districts of the state owing to the current situation of the pandemic.

Here's what's open and what's closed in the state:

What will remain open?

*Essential services will remain open.

*Shops will remain open between 7 AM and 12 PM.

*The movement of the person involved in essential service and the movement of goods will not be affected during the lockdown.

*There will be no restriction on the personnel engaged in election duty.

*People will be allowed to walk only 500 metres to buy groceries and vegetables from 7 AM will 12 PM every day.

*Vaccination centres will remain open and those how are going to get vaccinated will be allowed for the movement.

*Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities will remain open.

*Only take away service will be allowed in restaurants and hotels,

*The e-commerce service will work as usual.

*The delivery of the newspaper will be allowed from 5 AM to 8 PM.

*In marriages only 50 people will be allowed, and the wedding event could take place with the permission of local body authorities.

*In funerals, only 20 people are allowed in the wedding.

What will remain closed in Odisha?

*All the non-essential services will remain shut in the state during the lockdown.

*The movement of people for non-essential purpose will be restricted.

*Schools, colleges and other educational institution will remain shut in the state.

*Religious places will remain shut.

*Cinema halls, gyms, spas, salons and beauty parlour will remain closed in the state.

*Inter/Intrastate movement of people will remain restricted, only people with a medical emergency will be allowed to go out.

