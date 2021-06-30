Odisha currently has 10 districts with COVID-19 test positivity rate more than five per cent. In these districts weekend shutdown and night curfew will continue.

Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: Odisha on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown in the state till Friday, July 16, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secreatry to CM Navin Patnaik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The districts having less than 5 per cent positivity rate will have no weekend shutdown, the Chief secretary said, adding that “only night curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue”.

Religious and educational institutions and cinema halls shall continue to remain closed, while the ban on public gatherings, trade fairs, exhibitions and jatra (theatre) shall continue across Odisha, Mahapatra said.

Odisha partial lockdown: What will remain open?

Shops will be allowed to open from six in the morning to six in the evening. All this while, the COVID-related guidelines including wearing of masks and social distancing must remain in-place in the shops and individual businesses.

Public transport is now allowed to run with its complete sitting capacities.

Salons are now allowed to open.

What will remain open in districts with above 5 per cent positivity rate?

Odisha currently has 10 districts with COVID-19 test positivity rate more than five per cent. In these districts weekend shutdown and night curfew will continue. Shops will be allowed to open for limited hours between 6 am to 2 pm. Malls and parlors will not be allowed to open till July 16. Weekly markets too will not be allowed to open in the ten Odisha districts with test positivity rate above five per cent.

Which districts have above 5 per cent positivity rate?

According to the data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal remain the worst affected districts in the state with the COVID-19 test positivity rate closing 15 per cent in Baleshwar and Bhadrak and a little over 10 per cent in Dhenkanal.

Other districts which will have the partial lockdown in place due to test positivity rate hanging above five per cent are Cuttack, Khordha, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Jajapur, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Puri, Kendrapara, Anugul, Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma